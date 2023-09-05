Gaia Trek V1.0.14 Hotfix Patch Log

Hotfix Patch
- Add the configuration item of whether to open the equipment selection automatically, after closing, the equipment selection will not be opened automatically, you need to open the equipment selection interface manually, and under the closed state, the function of locking the equipment will be invalidated.
- Add new building cultivation room, you can get vegetables through cultivation room.
- add new building farm, you can get meat through the farm.
- add new building Rally Point, the monster cards near the Rally Point will automatically attract level 1 cards for upgrading.
