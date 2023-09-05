 Skip to content

Portal Dungeon update for 5 September 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v1.05

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  • Added new item: Throwing Dart

    When using the [1] skill, it fires a dart dealing 100% damage (increases by 35% each), and after hitting the target, it will lock onto distant enemies and continue attacking until the time ends.
  • Added the rotating boss of the first level: Golden Slime King.
  • Increase the initial number of enemies on the field.
  • Increase the health of mission guardian crystal.

Balance adjustment

[Character]

  • Warlock
    Skill 1 damage: 350%>450%.
    Skill 3 multiplier: 66%>100%.
    Skill 4 damage: 250%>350%.

  • Zombies
    Skill 3 damage: 500%>700%.

  • Shield Soldier
    Normal attack damage: 200%>300%.
    Skill 1 damage 300%>700%.
    Skill 1 cooldown: 3.5>6 seconds.
    Skill 3 damage 800%>1600%.
    Skin 3 tentacles base attack speed increased by 50%.

  • Paladin
    Skill 1 damage: 150%>300%.
    Skill 1 variant 3 damage: 50%>100%.
    Skill 4 damage: 250%>300%

  • Archer
    Skill 3 damage: 200%>700%.

  • Soldier
    Normal attack damage: 80%>100%.
    Now starts the game with the equipped missile launcher.

  • Engineer
    Now when Skill 2 explodes, it will cause damage in a wide area.

  • Berserker
    Skill 1 variant 3 multiplier 10%>20%.

  • Cat
    The skin 2 trigger rate is 30%>40%.
    Now skill 3 variant 1 becomes a large-scale scattering in the front.

[Items and Equipment]

  • Battle Blade
    Damage:45%>60%.
    Each damage increase: 10%>15%.

  • Baseball Bat
    Damage:30%>45%.
    Each damage increase: 10%>15%.

  • Sticky Bomb
    Each damage increase: 15%>25%.

  • Magic Book of Lightning
    Each damage increase: 20%>40%.

  • Gas Barrel
    Each damage increase: 15%>40%.

  • Cursed Hand
    Each damage increase: 5%>75%.

  • Samurai Sword
    Each damage increase: 10%>25%.

  • Vampire Bat
    Trigger probability: 1%>2%.

  • Magic Book of Storms
    Damage:30%>45%.
    Each damage increase: 10%>15%.

  • Wand of Wisdom
    Damage:50%>60%.
    Each damage increase: 5%>10%.

  • Ice Blade
    Damage:50%>100%.
    Each damage increase: 25%>50%.

  • Horn Hat
    Damage:150%>200%.

  • Stun Gun
    Damage:100%>250%.
    Each damage increase: 50%>75%.

  • Energy Glove
    Damage:1000%>2000%.

Changed files in this update

