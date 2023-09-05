Portal Dungeon - Update v1.05

Update
- Added new item: Throwing Dart
When using the [1] skill, it fires a dart dealing 100% damage (increases by 35% each), and after hitting the target, it will lock onto distant enemies and continue attacking until the time ends.
- Added the rotating boss of the first level: Golden Slime King.
- Increase the initial number of enemies on the field.
- Increase the health of mission guardian crystal.
Balance adjustment
[Character]
-
Warlock
Skill 1 damage: 350%>450%.
Skill 3 multiplier: 66%>100%.
Skill 4 damage: 250%>350%.
-
Zombies
Skill 3 damage: 500%>700%.
-
Shield Soldier
Normal attack damage: 200%>300%.
Skill 1 damage 300%>700%.
Skill 1 cooldown: 3.5>6 seconds.
Skill 3 damage 800%>1600%.
Skin 3 tentacles base attack speed increased by 50%.
-
Paladin
Skill 1 damage: 150%>300%.
Skill 1 variant 3 damage: 50%>100%.
Skill 4 damage: 250%>300%
-
Archer
Skill 3 damage: 200%>700%.
-
Soldier
Normal attack damage: 80%>100%.
Now starts the game with the equipped missile launcher.
-
Engineer
Now when Skill 2 explodes, it will cause damage in a wide area.
-
Berserker
Skill 1 variant 3 multiplier 10%>20%.
-
Cat
The skin 2 trigger rate is 30%>40%.
Now skill 3 variant 1 becomes a large-scale scattering in the front.
[Items and Equipment]
-
Battle Blade
Damage:45%>60%.
Each damage increase: 10%>15%.
-
Baseball Bat
Damage:30%>45%.
Each damage increase: 10%>15%.
-
Sticky Bomb
Each damage increase: 15%>25%.
-
Magic Book of Lightning
Each damage increase: 20%>40%.
-
Gas Barrel
Each damage increase: 15%>40%.
-
Cursed Hand
Each damage increase: 5%>75%.
-
Samurai Sword
Each damage increase: 10%>25%.
-
Vampire Bat
Trigger probability: 1%>2%.
-
Magic Book of Storms
Damage:30%>45%.
Each damage increase: 10%>15%.
-
Wand of Wisdom
Damage:50%>60%.
Each damage increase: 5%>10%.
-
Ice Blade
Damage:50%>100%.
Each damage increase: 25%>50%.
-
Horn Hat
Damage:150%>200%.
-
Stun Gun
Damage:100%>250%.
Each damage increase: 50%>75%.
-
Energy Glove
Damage:1000%>2000%.
Changed files in this update