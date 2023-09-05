Update 4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12110661 · Last edited 5 September 2023 – 07:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Changelog 4.3

Hawk-eye. Rise your hand and press trigger to check the last bounce

Mixed autorun. You can use the joystick/touchpad on both controllers to change the position to receive the ball

Room password

Live News panel

Change avatar button

Spin indicator in training

Report button in the main menu

Physics improved

Private/Public button is changed, now it's Spectators On/Off

Online ranking score is less sensitive to the difference between players' scores

Changed the position of the scoreboard in the training stadium

Serve training with autorun has now free movement

Fixed Scoreboard and Exit bug

Fixed the bugs caused by the second profile settings

Fixed racket collision bug

Fixed wrong fastest serve speeds in statistics.

Fixed umpire calls when a spectator joins the match.

Fixed Exit button crash when there is a Party call during an online match

Bugs fixes

