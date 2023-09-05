Update 4.3

Changelog 4.3
- Hawk-eye. Rise your hand and press trigger to check the last bounce
- Mixed autorun. You can use the joystick/touchpad on both controllers to change the position to receive the ball
- Room password
- Live News panel
- Change avatar button
- Spin indicator in training
- Report button in the main menu
- Physics improved
- Private/Public button is changed, now it's Spectators On/Off
- Online ranking score is less sensitive to the difference between players' scores
- Changed the position of the scoreboard in the training stadium
- Serve training with autorun has now free movement
- Fixed Scoreboard and Exit bug
- Fixed the bugs caused by the second profile settings
- Fixed racket collision bug
- Fixed wrong fastest serve speeds in statistics.
- Fixed umpire calls when a spectator joins the match.
- Fixed Exit button crash when there is a Party call during an online match
- Bugs fixes
Join us on Discord to play online tournaments and chat with other players: https://discord.gg/r8E4XphPbd
If you find new bugs or you have new suggestions please comment here or open a new discussion.
Please write a positive feedback if you like the game.
Thanks.
