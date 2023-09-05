 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

First Person Tennis - The Real Tennis Simulator update for 5 September 2023

Update 4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12110661 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 4.3

  • Hawk-eye. Rise your hand and press trigger to check the last bounce
  • Mixed autorun. You can use the joystick/touchpad on both controllers to change the position to receive the ball
  • Room password
  • Live News panel
  • Change avatar button
  • Spin indicator in training
  • Report button in the main menu
  • Physics improved
  • Private/Public button is changed, now it's Spectators On/Off
  • Online ranking score is less sensitive to the difference between players' scores
  • Changed the position of the scoreboard in the training stadium
  • Serve training with autorun has now free movement
  • Fixed Scoreboard and Exit bug
  • Fixed the bugs caused by the second profile settings
  • Fixed racket collision bug
  • Fixed wrong fastest serve speeds in statistics.
  • Fixed umpire calls when a spectator joins the match.
  • Fixed Exit button crash when there is a Party call during an online match
  • Bugs fixes

Join us on Discord to play online tournaments and chat with other players: https://discord.gg/r8E4XphPbd

If you find new bugs or you have new suggestions please comment here or open a new discussion.

Please write a positive feedback if you like the game.
Thanks.

Changed files in this update

First Person Tennis - The Real Tennis Simulator Depot Depot 454141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link