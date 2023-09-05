Patch note 1.0.4: Steam Deck, ultrawide support and minor fixes

Greetings!

Today’s patch is a smaller one. We mainly focused on improving compatibility with Steam Deck and support a wider array of display ratios, from 4:3 to ultrawide, as well as minor gameplay improvements.

4:3 to ultrawide support: Interface implementation has been revamped to account for display ratio ranging from 4:3 to ultrawide.

Interface implementation has been revamped to account for display ratio ranging from 4:3 to ultrawide. Steam Deck Support: Changed the media player and file type for tutorial videos to support more devices (especially Steam Deck). Videos should also load faster now!

We have requested a new verification to Steam support. Hopefully, this fix should allow the game to become officially Steam Deck Verified!

Changed the media player and file type for tutorial videos to support more devices (especially Steam Deck). Videos should also load faster now! We have requested a new verification to Steam support. Hopefully, this fix should allow the game to become officially Steam Deck Verified! Gameplay improvement: Refactored some logic on enemy reactions and resistances. Enemies who resist to some environmental interactions will now be unable to resist if they are already in a reaction state. For example, a duelist can now be pushed back by a crate thrown at him and won’t be able to dodge it, if he is stunned or knocked down beforehand.

Refactored some logic on enemy reactions and resistances. Enemies who resist to some environmental interactions will now be unable to resist if they are already in a reaction state. For example, a duelist can now be pushed back by a crate thrown at him and won’t be able to dodge it, if he is stunned or knocked down beforehand. Arena mode: Fixed some visual inconsistencies on slippery area with modifiers Stain of Defeat and Contraband

Extended main menu art to support widescreen support

Fixed several issues with ultrawide screen support

Prevented an issue with saves that could lock the player during the dialogue with El Vigilante after his fight in Episode 4

Small changes & fixes on French localization

Various fixes in environments

Various fixes in dioramas cutscenes

More fixes and changes will be coming in the following weeks!