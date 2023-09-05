 Skip to content

En Garde! update for 5 September 2023

Patch note 1.0.4: Steam Deck, ultrawide support and minor fixes

Patch note 1.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

Today’s patch is a smaller one. We mainly focused on improving compatibility with Steam Deck and support a wider array of display ratios, from 4:3 to ultrawide, as well as minor gameplay improvements.

  • 4:3 to ultrawide support: Interface implementation has been revamped to account for display ratio ranging from 4:3 to ultrawide.
  • Steam Deck Support: Changed the media player and file type for tutorial videos to support more devices (especially Steam Deck). Videos should also load faster now!
    We have requested a new verification to Steam support. Hopefully, this fix should allow the game to become officially Steam Deck Verified!
  • Gameplay improvement: Refactored some logic on enemy reactions and resistances. Enemies who resist to some environmental interactions will now be unable to resist if they are already in a reaction state. For example, a duelist can now be pushed back by a crate thrown at him and won’t be able to dodge it, if he is stunned or knocked down beforehand.
  • Arena mode: Fixed some visual inconsistencies on slippery area with modifiers Stain of Defeat and Contraband
  • Extended main menu art to support widescreen support
  • Fixed several issues with ultrawide screen support
  • Prevented an issue with saves that could lock the player during the dialogue with El Vigilante after his fight in Episode 4
  • Small changes & fixes on French localization
  • Various fixes in environments
  • Various fixes in dioramas cutscenes

More fixes and changes will be coming in the following weeks!

