Patch note 1.0.4: Steam Deck, ultrawide support and minor fixes

Greetings!
Today’s patch is a smaller one. We mainly focused on improving compatibility with Steam Deck and support a wider array of display ratios, from 4:3 to ultrawide, as well as minor gameplay improvements.
- 4:3 to ultrawide support: Interface implementation has been revamped to account for display ratio ranging from 4:3 to ultrawide.
- Steam Deck Support: Changed the media player and file type for tutorial videos to support more devices (especially Steam Deck). Videos should also load faster now!
We have requested a new verification to Steam support. Hopefully, this fix should allow the game to become officially Steam Deck Verified!
- Gameplay improvement: Refactored some logic on enemy reactions and resistances. Enemies who resist to some environmental interactions will now be unable to resist if they are already in a reaction state. For example, a duelist can now be pushed back by a crate thrown at him and won’t be able to dodge it, if he is stunned or knocked down beforehand.
- Arena mode: Fixed some visual inconsistencies on slippery area with modifiers Stain of Defeat and Contraband
- Extended main menu art to support widescreen support
- Fixed several issues with ultrawide screen support
- Prevented an issue with saves that could lock the player during the dialogue with El Vigilante after his fight in Episode 4
- Small changes & fixes on French localization
- Various fixes in environments
- Various fixes in dioramas cutscenes
More fixes and changes will be coming in the following weeks!
