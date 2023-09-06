v.103807: Patch notes

FIXES:
- fixed both RSI & ITA's BERSAGLIERI's AT icons: the one with an AT weapon didn't have it, the other the opposite. Display bug only
- fixed MONT. MITR. 7,62mm's weapon model which displayed a mortar. Display bug only.
- fixed HELLCAT I's 6x.50 cal's display stats issue. Now they are similar to HELLCAT II.
- fixed CENTAUR IV's aim tim from 6s to 20s, on par with other similar gun.
- fixed PANZER IV H's veterancy ratios for PzD "GD", 5.SS, Dünkirchen & 4. Munte, on par with other divisions.
- fixed PZ.GREN. (SCHRECK)'s NATO icon from AT team to Infantry
- fixed DECIMA's displayed weapon models (display issue only)
- fixed NISEI LDR.'s displayed weapon models (display issue only)
- fixed 72-K 25mm's picture
- fixed (US) ENGINEER LEADER's displayed hand grenades
- fixed (US) CMDT SAPEURS' displayed hand grenades
- add the KANGAROO RIFLES their missing AT icon (display issue only)
- removed all leaders & commanders the Raider icon when they had it: command traits already have their own rules regarding frontline, overuling Raider
- changed VALENTINE KOMROTI's coaxial MG from Besa to Browning, as historical for a Valentine VII variant
ALLIES:
- standardized all M16/M17 AA halftracks' price from 80 to 60
- standardized all M16/M17 AA halftracks' base availability from 2/4/8 to 3/6/9
- decreased SHERMAN CALLIOPE's price from 140 to 130 (announced previously but forgotten)
- increased FORCEMEN's price from 30 to 35
- changed AB PARAS' availability from 6/12/24 to 6/12/18 + standardized vet ratios with AB PARAS (PIAT)
- increased TANKODESANTNIKI (and foreign equivalents)' price from 20 to 25, since PPSh 41's buff
- (Tyurin) unlocked HE rocket PE-3BIS from A, on par with AT ones
- (126LGK) added a card of VZVOD UPR. (= artillery leader)
- (SSB) added WYLLIS as transport option for FIELD ENGINEERS
AXIS:
- reclassified DECIMA MAS from "Commando Squad" to "Assault Command Squad"
- removed SS-GEB.-PIONIER's Shock trait, restricted to assault pioniers only
- (GD) added a A-phase only card of STUH 42
- (PsD) added KOMSOMOLETS as transport option for 75 K/40 75mm
- (Raappana) added KOMSOMOLETS as transport option for 75 PstK/97-38 75mm
- (Raappana) added KOMSOMOLETS as transport option for 81 Krh/36 81mm
- (Raappana) added RSO HUOLTO as transport option for 155 K/17 155mm
- (17D) added KOMSOMOLETS as transport option for 81 Krh/36 81mm (both variant)
- (17D) added RSO HUOLTO as transport option for 152 H/37 152mm
