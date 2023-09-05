I discovered some misplaced geometry in Tsundere Terror. I cleared it up. I also made some very minor optimizations to some grass (though as of now don't expect too much performance gain)
Everlife update for 5 September 2023
Patch 1.2.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
