Everlife update for 5 September 2023

Patch 1.2.13

Patch 1.2.13 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I discovered some misplaced geometry in Tsundere Terror. I cleared it up. I also made some very minor optimizations to some grass (though as of now don't expect too much performance gain)

