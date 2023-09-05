 Skip to content

VR Drums Ultimate Streamer update for 5 September 2023

Note Highway Issues Addressed

Build 12110219 · Last edited by Wendy

Note highway FPS performance issues addressed -- 60% performance increase.
Highway note timing -- tune up, both speeds., memory leak fix.

Other minor issues reported fixed. 9/5/23.

