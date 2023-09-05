Bug Fix Update

■ Bug Fixes

・Fixed a problem in which the ball did not touch the red area.

・In the problem of stacking cups, the judgment has been adjusted to clear the problem when the cups are stacked properly.

・Fixed a problem in which a sound was played again after a button switch was pressed.

・Some of the questions have been revised.

・Fixed a bug in which the keyboard setting was automatically turned on when switching options during a stage.

■Functional Adjustments

・The screen size displayed on the first startup is now changed depending on the device.

We are currently investigating a problem with the display of water and magma that has been reported by our distribution and customers.

It will take us some time to fix the issue, but we will update you when there is progress.