From Madness with Love update for 5 September 2023

3.2.3 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, have we said before that having someone stream your game is the quickest way to find embarrassing mistakes?

Anyway here's another update!

Updates:

  • Fixed text issues in the English version

Thank you and sorry about that!

