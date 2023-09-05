 Skip to content

Incremental Cubes update for 5 September 2023

[v 1.5.5"Update"]

5 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the maximum number of enemy tiers from 7 to 10. Accordingly, changes in HP distribution
  • Unify the cube size in all phases.
  • Added Tier 8 to the skill tree.
  • Abolition of Just Kill Challenge.
    ・Addition of Time Attack Challenge and One Shot Victory Challenge.
    ・Changed the specification so that the difficulty increases as the number of Challenges cleared is increased.
    ・Addition of Premium Prestige Ticket.

