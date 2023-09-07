0.9.9.95 Experimental Update

Attention soldiers,
The game will be updated today, September 7th. There will be server downtime between 12:00 - 15:00 CET.
Check the _Known Issues _in our website article.
0.9.9.95 Changelog
Game
- Added: Ambient bird flocks triggered by noise in the surroundings.
- Fixed: Performance issues with spawned animals resolved
- Fixed: Player now remains authenticated after the game mode reset - the server was showing fewer players in the server browser
- Fixed: Player reconnection message does not indicate FAIL with authentication
Multiplayer
- Fixed: Streaming of player controlled entity could be broken (#T174981)
- Fixed: Current muzzle not correctly replicated
Stability
- Fixed: Crash in fur material when fullscreen mode changes and the game project is not loaded
- Fixed: Crash when rendering BlurWidget without source render target set
- Fixed: Crash in JsonApi during script recompilation in Workbench
Workshop
- Fixed: XBOX - Workshop - Download is aborted if the addon cannot fit
