Arma Reforger Experimental update for 7 September 2023

0.9.9.95 Experimental Update

Build 12109478

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention soldiers,

The game will be updated today, September 7th. There will be server downtime between 12:00 - 15:00 CET.
Check the _Known Issues _in our website article.

0.9.9.95 Changelog

Game

  • Added: Ambient bird flocks triggered by noise in the surroundings.
  • Fixed: Performance issues with spawned animals resolved
  • Fixed: Player now remains authenticated after the game mode reset - the server was showing fewer players in the server browser
  • Fixed: Player reconnection message does not indicate FAIL with authentication

Multiplayer

  • Fixed: Streaming of player controlled entity could be broken (#T174981)
  • Fixed: Current muzzle not correctly replicated

Stability

  • Fixed: Crash in fur material when fullscreen mode changes and the game project is not loaded
  • Fixed: Crash when rendering BlurWidget without source render target set
  • Fixed: Crash in JsonApi during script recompilation in Workbench

Workshop

  • Fixed: XBOX - Workshop - Download is aborted if the addon cannot fit

