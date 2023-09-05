Black Reliquary - Gameplay Patch 9 (9/4/2023)

Hello Crew!
We hope you're doing well! This is a pretty small update that includes a small bit of new content that wasn't able to be included in the initial release of the Ship Events update.
Noticeable adjustments this update include:
- Squashing a couple more bugs
- New Thrall Skill icons
- Rework of Judicator's Contraband
Fixes
- Fixed issue where Grave Robber's Shovel Bash couldn't hit pos 3
- Fixed issue where Thrall's Menace (formerly Animosity) had a crit mod despite not being able to crit
- Fixed issue where when all Twilight Rarity trinkets were obtained, Memento trinkets would appear as quest rewards instead of Very Rare trinkets.
Changes
Hero Changes
- Hexer's Putrified Flesh CRT Debuff has been increased to -4/5/6/7/8% (was -4/4/5/5/6%)
- Occultist's Abandon Hope Stress to other heroes has been decreased to a 66% chance to gain 6 Stress (was 50% chance to gain 10 Stress, and another 50% chance to gain 5 Stress)
- Thrall's skill icons have been updated. "Animosity" has been renamed to "Menace"
Monster Changes
Certain values displayed in apprentice/veteran/champion/Darkest format
- Wildlander Hellion's Blight Resist has been lowered to 25/50/75%, Debuff/Mark Resist has been lowered to 20/45/70%, Move Resist has been lowered to 30/55/80%
- Wildlander Hellion's Bleed Them Dry now only targets heroes in positions 1 and 2, Bleed amount has been increased to 5/7/10/11
- Wildlander Hellion's Steel Falcon DMG has been reduced by about 20%
Trinket Changes
- Judicator's Contraband has been completely reworked:
Leech Breeding Apparatus
On Monster Kill: After Combat: Gain 1 Soul Leech (10% Chance, Limit of 3 per Quest)
On Friendly Skill: Buff Target: +4 SPD if Faithless, +8 ACC if Faithless
Soul Leeches are a new oddity (item that can be held between quests) that changes a hero's affiliation to Faithless
Misc. Changes
- Added new Room background for the Caverns
