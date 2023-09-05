Black Reliquary - Gameplay Patch 9 (9/4/2023)

Hello Crew!

We hope you're doing well! This is a pretty small update that includes a small bit of new content that wasn't able to be included in the initial release of the Ship Events update.

Noticeable adjustments this update include:

Squashing a couple more bugs

New Thrall Skill icons

Rework of Judicator's Contraband

Fixes

Fixed issue where Grave Robber's Shovel Bash couldn't hit pos 3

Fixed issue where Thrall's Menace (formerly Animosity) had a crit mod despite not being able to crit

Fixed issue where when all Twilight Rarity trinkets were obtained, Memento trinkets would appear as quest rewards instead of Very Rare trinkets.

Changes

Hero Changes

Hexer's Putrified Flesh CRT Debuff has been increased to -4/5/6/7/8% (was -4/4/5/5/6%)

Occultist's Abandon Hope Stress to other heroes has been decreased to a 66% chance to gain 6 Stress (was 50% chance to gain 10 Stress, and another 50% chance to gain 5 Stress)

Thrall's skill icons have been updated. "Animosity" has been renamed to "Menace"

Monster Changes

Certain values displayed in apprentice/veteran/champion/Darkest format

Wildlander Hellion's Blight Resist has been lowered to 25/50/75%, Debuff/Mark Resist has been lowered to 20/45/70%, Move Resist has been lowered to 30/55/80%

Wildlander Hellion's Bleed Them Dry now only targets heroes in positions 1 and 2, Bleed amount has been increased to 5/7/10/11

Wildlander Hellion's Steel Falcon DMG has been reduced by about 20%

Trinket Changes

Judicator's Contraband has been completely reworked:

Leech Breeding Apparatus

On Monster Kill: After Combat: Gain 1 Soul Leech (10% Chance, Limit of 3 per Quest)

On Friendly Skill: Buff Target: +4 SPD if Faithless, +8 ACC if Faithless

Soul Leeches are a new oddity (item that can be held between quests) that changes a hero's affiliation to Faithless

Misc. Changes