 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Reliquary update for 5 September 2023

Black Reliquary - Gameplay Patch 9 (9/4/2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 12109447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Crew!

We hope you're doing well! This is a pretty small update that includes a small bit of new content that wasn't able to be included in the initial release of the Ship Events update.

Noticeable adjustments this update include:

  • Squashing a couple more bugs
  • New Thrall Skill icons
  • Rework of Judicator's Contraband

Fixes

  • Fixed issue where Grave Robber's Shovel Bash couldn't hit pos 3
  • Fixed issue where Thrall's Menace (formerly Animosity) had a crit mod despite not being able to crit
  • Fixed issue where when all Twilight Rarity trinkets were obtained, Memento trinkets would appear as quest rewards instead of Very Rare trinkets.

Changes

Hero Changes
  • Hexer's Putrified Flesh CRT Debuff has been increased to -4/5/6/7/8% (was -4/4/5/5/6%)
  • Occultist's Abandon Hope Stress to other heroes has been decreased to a 66% chance to gain 6 Stress (was 50% chance to gain 10 Stress, and another 50% chance to gain 5 Stress)
  • Thrall's skill icons have been updated. "Animosity" has been renamed to "Menace"
Monster Changes

Certain values displayed in apprentice/veteran/champion/Darkest format

  • Wildlander Hellion's Blight Resist has been lowered to 25/50/75%, Debuff/Mark Resist has been lowered to 20/45/70%, Move Resist has been lowered to 30/55/80%
  • Wildlander Hellion's Bleed Them Dry now only targets heroes in positions 1 and 2, Bleed amount has been increased to 5/7/10/11
  • Wildlander Hellion's Steel Falcon DMG has been reduced by about 20%
Trinket Changes
  • Judicator's Contraband has been completely reworked:
    Leech Breeding Apparatus
    On Monster Kill: After Combat: Gain 1 Soul Leech (10% Chance, Limit of 3 per Quest)
    On Friendly Skill: Buff Target: +4 SPD if Faithless, +8 ACC if Faithless

Soul Leeches are a new oddity (item that can be held between quests) that changes a hero's affiliation to Faithless

Misc. Changes
  • Added new Room background for the Caverns

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2119271 Depot 2119271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link