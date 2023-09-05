Beta 1.4.6

More tweaks to gameplay and fixes for goalkeeper bugs.

Slightly reduced touch deceleration.

Slightly increased gravity.

Slightly increased default kick (mouse 1) height. This should make the ball feel a bit less heavy.

Fixed goalkeeper bugging when jumping while holding a ball.

Fixed goalkeeper bugging when diving while not moving.

Fixed goalkeeper not being able to jump while not moving in the box.

Fixed goalkeeper dive hitbox not working well, ball not being saved, going thru the keeper etc.

Slightly buffed goalkeeper dive length from 0.3 to 0.32.

Fixed sprint being buggy after jumping then pressing the sprint button mid air.

Sorry about the bugs. This should take care of at least the major ones that have been noticed but more will be patched as needed.