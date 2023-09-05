 Skip to content

Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 5 September 2023

Version 1.2016 Updates

Bug Fixes：

  • Fixed a bug that “King Punch” would skip the first round of the battle under certain circumstances;
  • Fixed a bug that the damage type of “Star Rain” is incorrect;
  • Fixed the problem that "Cleansing Staff" and “Commander” could not be triggered correctly if you had both;
  • Fixed a bug that “Rapid Assault” some slates conflict with equipment;
  • Added new hints for the Final Battle;
  • Fixed some translation mistakes;
  • A large amount of text display have been polished and corrected;

