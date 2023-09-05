Version 1.2016 Updates

Bug Fixes：
- Fixed a bug that “King Punch” would skip the first round of the battle under certain circumstances;
- Fixed a bug that the damage type of “Star Rain” is incorrect;
- Fixed the problem that "Cleansing Staff" and “Commander” could not be triggered correctly if you had both;
- Fixed a bug that “Rapid Assault” some slates conflict with equipment;
- Added new hints for the Final Battle;
- Fixed some translation mistakes;
- A large amount of text display have been polished and corrected;
