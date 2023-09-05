Maintenance - September 5th (Complete)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
Update maintenance is over.
Please prepare for your adventures again.
■ Maintenance Schedule
- ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Sep. 05, 2023, 7:00 am ~ 10:30 am
- INMENA(UTC+6): Tuesday, Sep. 05, 2023, 5:00 am ~ 8:30 am
- EU(UTC+2): Tuesday, Sep. 05, 2023, 1:00 am ~ 4:30 am
- SA(UTC-3): Monday, Sep. 04, 2023, 8:00 pm ~ 11:30 pm
- NA(UTC-4): Monday, Sep. 04, 2023, 7:00 pm ~ 10:30 pm
■ Maintenance Target
- ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- Legendary Magic Stone Challenge Event
- The Legendary Magic Stone Challenge Event is making its triumphant comeback! Don’t miss this opportunity to have a chance at acquiring a Legendary Magic Stone!
- New Appearance Equipment
- Prepare to transcend the boundaries of fashion and elevate your character’s style to new dimensions!
- New Mounts
- Unleash a thunderous roar as you venture into battle upon the new Starry Night Sky Unicorn Lion and the Netherworld Blue Unicorn Lion!
- New Legendary Party Leader Spirit: Luminous Empress Candela
- Empower your party’s critical strike resilience with the regal benediction of Luminous Empress Candela!
※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.
※ We will open the servers in order.
We will do our best to provide stable service.
Thank you.
