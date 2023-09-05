Maintenance - September 5th (Complete)

Share · View all patches · Build 12109257 · Last edited 5 September 2023 – 02:46:12 UTC by Wendy

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Update maintenance is over.

Please prepare for your adventures again.

■ Maintenance Schedule

ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Sep. 05, 2023, 7:00 am ~ 10:30 am

INMENA(UTC+6): Tuesday, Sep. 05, 2023, 5:00 am ~ 8:30 am

EU(UTC+2): Tuesday, Sep. 05, 2023, 1:00 am ~ 4:30 am

SA(UTC-3): Monday, Sep. 04, 2023, 8:00 pm ~ 11:30 pm

NA(UTC-4): Monday, Sep. 04, 2023, 7:00 pm ~ 10:30 pm

■ Maintenance Target

ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

Legendary Magic Stone Challenge Event

The Legendary Magic Stone Challenge Event is making its triumphant comeback! Don’t miss this opportunity to have a chance at acquiring a Legendary Magic Stone!

New Appearance Equipment

Prepare to transcend the boundaries of fashion and elevate your character’s style to new dimensions!

New Mounts

Unleash a thunderous roar as you venture into battle upon the new Starry Night Sky Unicorn Lion and the Netherworld Blue Unicorn Lion!

New Legendary Party Leader Spirit: Luminous Empress Candela

Empower your party’s critical strike resilience with the regal benediction of Luminous Empress Candela!

※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.

※ We will open the servers in order.

We will do our best to provide stable service.

Thank you.