V1.0.10 Update

Adjustments
1-Adjustments to Artifacts
- When obtaining artifact treasure chests on the map, there are now 4 choices instead of just 1.
- When collecting artifact treasure chests during the scavenging phase after battles, there are now 4 choices instead of just 1.
- The quality of artifacts in the artifact shop at the campsite has been upgraded.
- The quality of artifacts in the shop will now increase as you progress through the levels.
2-Adjustments to Skills
- [Poison] Synergyhas been enhanced, and poison buffs will now stack, which may be a bit overpowered!
- [Shadow Explosion] skill range and mechanism have been adjusted. It now randomly selects several targets in a large area to deal massive damage.
- [Lightning] Synergy will now interrupt enemies, but it is ineffective against elites and bosses.
- [Trap]-type skills only have knockback effects on small monsters, and they have no knockback effects on elite monsters or bosses.
- The automatic aiming logic has been optimized. Now, [Poison Arrow Shot] can more accurately hit enemies in automatic aiming mode.
3-Other Adjustments
- The mouse cursor outline has been thickened to enhance the visibility of the mouse cursor.
- When upgrading through adventure experience, you can now hover over the bottom skills.
- The attack distance of Slimes, Elite Slimes, and Splitting Slimes has been adjusted.
- The attack prediction range of Rekto and Centaur elites will be more accurate.
- Rekto's attack interval is more frequent, so be careful to avoid it! Rekto will become stronger after transforming!
Bugfix
- Fixed the problem of total health not refreshing immediately after obtaining an artifact with total health on the map.
- Fixed the problem of time being stopped after the boss appears.
- Fixed the problem of the skills not changing after clicking the refresh button on the skill selection interface.
- Fixed the problem of [Roar Sonic Wave] being ineffective against barrels.
Thank you to all players who have provided feedback on the game! Your support gives us the motivation to keep going!
