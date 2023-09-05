 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 5 September 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.713) - Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12109100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Elite Difficulty now drops 25% more armor/weapons.
  • Brutal Difficulty now drops 100% more armor/weapons.
  • New Type up upgrade scroll adds additional upgrade slots to weapons/armor up to 5 max.
  • New Icons for upgrade scrolls.
  • New Gold Find Affix for items.
  • New enemy type Panther appears with Drow enemies.
  • New Battle Graphics for hornets.
  • Belts can now have move speed.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed some wall clipping issues in Ashtondale Fort.
  • Bug Fix: The escort guard in Kranoa will not appear for Arman's party if they reach Kranoa first.
  • Bug Fix: Fix some cracks and shadows rendering above the player.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a cause of objects appearing to jitter while player is moving around.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed beds in Dugray Keep hitboxes being slightly too large.

