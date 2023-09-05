Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.713) - Minor Update
- Elite Difficulty now drops 25% more armor/weapons.
- Brutal Difficulty now drops 100% more armor/weapons.
- New Type up upgrade scroll adds additional upgrade slots to weapons/armor up to 5 max.
- New Icons for upgrade scrolls.
- New Gold Find Affix for items.
- New enemy type Panther appears with Drow enemies.
- New Battle Graphics for hornets.
- Belts can now have move speed.
- Bug Fix: Fixed some wall clipping issues in Ashtondale Fort.
- Bug Fix: The escort guard in Kranoa will not appear for Arman's party if they reach Kranoa first.
- Bug Fix: Fix some cracks and shadows rendering above the player.
- Bug Fix: Fixed a cause of objects appearing to jitter while player is moving around.
- Bug Fix: Fixed beds in Dugray Keep hitboxes being slightly too large.
Changed files in this update