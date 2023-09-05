Full Release v1.2.1

Fixes:
- Fixed stunned effect issue in spectate.
- Fixed issue where ragdoll displays hat color incorrectly.
- Fixed Skylines lobby map and collider issues.
- Fixed issue with speed lines where they would play infinitely.
- Fixed issue where purchasing an item would set the menu song incorrectly.
- Fixed Hide and Seek always displaying the Seeker to be the winner.
- Fixed a faulty Jump Pad in Ruins.
- Adjusted windows in Ruins so you shouldn't get stuck as often.
- Tutorial now teaches you how to obtain/use Powerups.
- New portal sound.
- Slightly changed look of main menu background.
Known Issues:
- The volume for the SFX on skylines may be a little inconsistent
- Trains on last stop disappearing for players who join mid match (We have identified this issue and will try to fix it)
