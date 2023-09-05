 Skip to content

Extreme Tag! update for 5 September 2023

Full Release v1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12109073 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed stunned effect issue in spectate.
  • Fixed issue where ragdoll displays hat color incorrectly.
  • Fixed Skylines lobby map and collider issues.
  • Fixed issue with speed lines where they would play infinitely.
  • Fixed issue where purchasing an item would set the menu song incorrectly.
  • Fixed Hide and Seek always displaying the Seeker to be the winner.
  • Fixed a faulty Jump Pad in Ruins.
  • Adjusted windows in Ruins so you shouldn't get stuck as often.
  • Tutorial now teaches you how to obtain/use Powerups.
  • New portal sound.
  • Slightly changed look of main menu background.

Known Issues:

  • The volume for the SFX on skylines may be a little inconsistent
  • Trains on last stop disappearing for players who join mid match (We have identified this issue and will try to fix it)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2207751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2207752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2207753
  • Loading history…
