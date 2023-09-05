 Skip to content

NIHONGO SCHOOL update for 5 September 2023

Added new mode

Build 12109040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hiragana chart added.

Several modes have been added.
Hiragana and Katakana mode removed.

Minute in word mode was incorrect and has been corrected.

