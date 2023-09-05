Hotfix 1.0.4b

This one has a bit more than usual.

QOL

Character Details: You can now right-click anywhere to close the Character details menu.

Character Details: Spacebar, escape and enter are also supported to close the menu. (thanks Stafford’s Bees.)

Character Details: Added cue for right-click to show more details on Character’s hover UI

Save and Autosave: There is now a cue when the game is saved or autosaved

Save and Autosave: Game now autosaves when: starting an expedition, going into the intersection after a combat, when going into combat and when returning to the Inn. (thanks Serulin.)

Save and Load: Save and Load lists are now sorted by recency. (most recent save file first, thanks Serulin.)

Bugfixes

Softlocks

Fixed a softlock on the Inn Tutorial where you could buy the board pass earlier than allowed.

Fixed a softlock that would happen if you clicked the Reward Board and the skip dialogue area at the same time. (SORRY RETO AND NICEDAY D:)

Fixed a softlock that would happen if you entered the “Buy Pets” or “Buy Characters” menu before clicking the Start Expedition Door during the Inn Tutorial.

UI and UX

Fixed an issue where MISSING TOOLTIP ENTRY would show up in “Curse Gambler” (Thanks Reto, 3rdDerivative, MadHatRavenDesk)

Fixed an issue where tooltips can get stuck on Screen if they are a child of an Orb Tooltip within an Tooltip.

Opening Loadout on the Pause Menu will now close the Pause Menu. (Thanks Arkuktor)

Fixed an issue where Pets would have a glitchy “ATK” value on the card

Clicking the “X” button on the “Goto Tower UI” (where you confirm your characters) now properly closes the UI.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the tooltip for the Expedition Door would appear while you selected characters

Functionality

Fixed an issue where ailments and status effects were secretly applied to dead characters.

Fixed an issue where “Moonlight Blessing” would give more stacks than expected

Indebted now works on Crystal Specialist (Crystal Shop Upgrade)

Goblin Army no longer summons a new Goblin if you already killed every enemy.

Fixed an issue where upon chapter / segment change, entering and leaving a shop would bump you to the next floor.

Fixed a bunch of issues related to floor change

You should no longer be able to click NPCs when Inn Master requests you to click the Start Expedition Door during the Inn Tutorial.

Localization

[EN/PT] Fixed an issue where the Philosophical Book had a confusing description (Cost increased by -1 Mana).

[EN/PT] Fixed an issue where Moonlight Stack would not appear correctly.

[PT] Localized New Unlock Popup

[PT] Localized Expedition Results

Known Issue

AUTO SAVE STOPS WORKING IF YOU JUST PLAYED A TUTORIAL!

It will get back to normal as soon as you do a manual save, this is on our priority list to fix for the next patch.