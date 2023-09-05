Patch Notes: 04-09-2023

Hi,
For this week I have a few extra bug fixes that couldn't wait until the next medium or big patch:
- Fixed dialogue screen still active if you load a new game or go back to the Main Menu before finishing a dialogue sequence.
- Fixed some internal errors that might cause occasional "freezes" during the enemy turn.
- Fixed a bug that stopped a Techno Sorcerer from getting experience points by using the Vortex spell.
- Fixed a minor camera bug in volcanic and hangar scenarios that made the camera make a small jump everytime you switch soldiers.
- Fixed a minor issue that allowed a soldier to get experience points from causing friendly fire.
- Other minor internal and configuration changes.
Regards,
Jorge
Changed files in this update