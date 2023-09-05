Doomies Minor Patch | Build 24

A new minor update for Doomies has been released! (Build 24-Public preview)
Here's a list of changes:
- Updated menu visuals
- Added 4 new hats
- Fixed a bug where succeding a mission and dying at the same time caused the game to be in an unplayable state
- Added lore hints on the levels
- Fixed Emily voice being too quiet
- Added a new photosensitivity warning, that doesn't require a pop-up window
- Fixed some bullet-time related issues
- Added new music tracks from artists like WhiteBat audio and Kevin MacLeod
Enjoy the update!
Changed files in this update