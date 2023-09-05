 Skip to content

Doomies update for 5 September 2023

Doomies Minor Patch | Build 24

Build 12108776

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new minor update for Doomies has been released! (Build 24-Public preview)

Here's a list of changes:

  • Updated menu visuals
  • Added 4 new hats
  • Fixed a bug where succeding a mission and dying at the same time caused the game to be in an unplayable state
  • Added lore hints on the levels
  • Fixed Emily voice being too quiet
  • Added a new photosensitivity warning, that doesn't require a pop-up window
  • Fixed some bullet-time related issues
  • Added new music tracks from artists like WhiteBat audio and Kevin MacLeod

Enjoy the update!

