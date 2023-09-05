 Skip to content

Escape the Backrooms update for 5 September 2023

Hotfix #22

Hotfix #22

Share · View all patches · Build 12108656

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the error message would show when players were kicked.
  • Fixed an item dupe.
  • Added an option in the settings menu to toggle event content.
  • Added Japanese translations.
  • Added Korean translations.
  • Added Turkish translations.
  • Updated French, German, Spanish, and Russian translations to be more accurate.

