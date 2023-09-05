- Fixed an issue where the error message would show when players were kicked.
- Fixed an item dupe.
- Added an option in the settings menu to toggle event content.
- Added Japanese translations.
- Added Korean translations.
- Added Turkish translations.
- Updated French, German, Spanish, and Russian translations to be more accurate.
Escape the Backrooms update for 5 September 2023
Hotfix #22
