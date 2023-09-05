- Fixed bug related to save slots being overwritten when a new game is selected.
- Fixed bug where tutorial messages would not go away when shooting inside tutorial box collisions.
Shooter update for 5 September 2023
Patch Notes 1.00
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2531553
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update