Shooter update for 5 September 2023

Patch Notes 1.00

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug related to save slots being overwritten when a new game is selected.
  • Fixed bug where tutorial messages would not go away when shooting inside tutorial box collisions.

