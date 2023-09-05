3.0040 bug fixes

[:hammer:] Trays/displays for specialty store items change when leaving and returning.

[:hammer:] Leaving corporate at a rare timing sometimes overwrote the event desserts from one store to another.

[:hammer:] Store XP on gift and event desserts were lost when selling stores until respeci'ng.

[:hammer:] Rarely user could get stuck on gift opening screen and didn't get gift but consumed gems.

[:hammer:] when in game and event starts the timer showed negative for gift area until resetting the game.

[:hammer:] XP set to 50,50,0 allocated 1 XP to quality

[:hammer:] Speed up doesn't work when on last level of store / stores that hit last capped level took longer to process than they should.

[:hammer:] Display manager was still producing too much.

[:hammer:] chairman not updating on purchase screen until you close and re-open popup

[:hammer:] Corporate setting for CEO is not changing to the 50%.

[:hammer:] FAQ titles don't match description on some.

[:hammer:] buy all for coffee was inconsistent