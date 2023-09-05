 Skip to content

Idle Baker Boss update for 5 September 2023

3.0040 bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12108612 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[:hammer:] Trays/displays for specialty store items change when leaving and returning.
[:hammer:] Leaving corporate at a rare timing sometimes overwrote the event desserts from one store to another.
[:hammer:] Store XP on gift and event desserts were lost when selling stores until respeci'ng.
[:hammer:] Rarely user could get stuck on gift opening screen and didn't get gift but consumed gems.
[:hammer:] when in game and event starts the timer showed negative for gift area until resetting the game.
[:hammer:] XP set to 50,50,0 allocated 1 XP to quality
[:hammer:] Speed up doesn't work when on last level of store / stores that hit last capped level took longer to process than they should.
[:hammer:] Display manager was still producing too much.
[:hammer:] chairman not updating on purchase screen until you close and re-open popup
[:hammer:] Corporate setting for CEO is not changing to the 50%.
[:hammer:] FAQ titles don't match description on some.
[:hammer:] buy all for coffee was inconsistent

