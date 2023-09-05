UPDATE 0.88 - CyberBrick Gets Its First 7 Steam Achievements!

Hello everyone!

I'm proud to announce that CyberBrick now has its first 7 Steam achievements added to the game. All of you achievement hunters now have something to work for and more achievements are planned in the future as well!

This is a small update because it's just a few of the planned achievements planned for this game.

I hope you are all enjoying my brick breaker game and having a great time with all of the games that you play!

Sincerely,

ZaxtorGameS ... (Solo Indie Game Developer)