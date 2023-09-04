Another round of bugfixes and a few relics changes (mainly buffs) and fixed some values that were a tenth of the intended size.
Many of these bug fixes were aimed at fixing the bug where the game could sometimes crash after a run. I'm not sure if this will totally fix it as I was not able to replicate the crashing bug myself.
If your game is crashing on you please contact me on the post or over in Discord with any info on what happened right before it crashed.
Thanks!
Aarimous
Relics
- Ever Sharp Dagger: buffed to now grant +25 melee damage, but also -15 ability damage
- Two of Diamonds: buffed to now also grant -30 to level rewards cost and -20 to relic chest reroll cost
- Retromation's Glasses: Adjusted the attack animation to improve visibility
- Staff of Chaos: Fixed values as they were all a tenth of the intended amounts and adjusted values so it now adds +20 damage for all map hazard types
- Friendly Goblin: Fixed values as they were all a tenth of the intended amounts
- Your Last Gloves: Fixed values as they were all a tenth of the intended amounts
- Lost Diadem of the Queen: Fixed to now add +2 to pierce instead of ability damage per pierce twice
Bugs and Miscellaneous Changes
- Adjusted health bar so missing health is a bit darker to help with clarity
- Adjusted the floating text values to have a max scale
- Decreased the spawn rates of the Firewalls as the amount spawned was a bit much compared to the difficulty of the Meteors and Lasers
- Fixed a bug so the Firewalls now only start pulsing the turn before they trigger
- Fixed a bug where the art of the enemies would sometime not show in the correct
- Fixed a bug where the art color of the enemies would sometimes be stuck in the red attack phase
- On the game over screen the “Main Menu” and “New Run” buttons are now side by side. This is so they fit better on the screen.
- On the game over screen the stats no longer auto-wrap. This was causing some UI issues when the player would get large records and unlock new character/relics
- Fixed a bug where the player could still input movement commands when the game was over
- Fixed a bug where the games turn timer wouldn’t properly stop when the game was over
- Fixed a bug where “On Death” animation would sometimes not show the characters art dissolving
- Adjusted the game over screen so it slowly fades in instead of just suddenly appearing
