Another round of bugfixes and a few relics changes (mainly buffs) and fixed some values that were a tenth of the intended size.

Many of these bug fixes were aimed at fixing the bug where the game could sometimes crash after a run. I'm not sure if this will totally fix it as I was not able to replicate the crashing bug myself.

If your game is crashing on you please contact me on the post or over in Discord with any info on what happened right before it crashed.

Thanks!

Aarimous

Relics

Ever Sharp Dagger: buffed to now grant +25 melee damage, but also -15 ability damage

Two of Diamonds: buffed to now also grant -30 to level rewards cost and -20 to relic chest reroll cost

Retromation's Glasses: Adjusted the attack animation to improve visibility

Staff of Chaos: Fixed values as they were all a tenth of the intended amounts and adjusted values so it now adds +20 damage for all map hazard types

Friendly Goblin: Fixed values as they were all a tenth of the intended amounts

Your Last Gloves: Fixed values as they were all a tenth of the intended amounts

Lost Diadem of the Queen: Fixed to now add +2 to pierce instead of ability damage per pierce twice

Bugs and Miscellaneous Changes