Dream Catcher update for 4 September 2023

Dream Catcher v1.4.2

Today, September 4th 2023

IMPROVEMENTS (Experimental):

  • The camera can be controlled using a controller's right joystick (Zooming in/out was moved to R1/R2).
  • Added a little prompt to tell people how to control the camera after the tutorial.

BUG FIXES (Experimental):

  • Fixed a bug where the camera would wiggle at low framerates.
  • Fixed a bug where highlights of monsters would appear as grey instead of white.
  • Fixed a bug that caused exclamation marks above monsters that detect you to be off center.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a cascade of footsteps when running into an object or wall.
  • Fixed a bug that caused characters to rotate slower than the camera.

