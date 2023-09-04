Dream Catcher v1.4.2

Today, September 4th 2023
IMPROVEMENTS (Experimental):
- The camera can be controlled using a controller's right joystick (Zooming in/out was moved to R1/R2).
- Added a little prompt to tell people how to control the camera after the tutorial.
BUG FIXES (Experimental):
- Fixed a bug where the camera would wiggle at low framerates.
- Fixed a bug where highlights of monsters would appear as grey instead of white.
- Fixed a bug that caused exclamation marks above monsters that detect you to be off center.
- Fixed a bug that caused a cascade of footsteps when running into an object or wall.
- Fixed a bug that caused characters to rotate slower than the camera.
Changed depots in experimental branch