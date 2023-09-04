Update 0.15.1

- Now, when you're scrolling down the settings menu, it won't prevent you from selecting one of the settings tabs;
- We've enhanced the usability of multiple choice questions. You can now switch between the input fields by using the Tab key;
- You can now replay audio questions without any issues;
- When you change the localization language, the selected voice will now change properly to match it;
- We've added a 'Control game' button to the navigation panel, right alongside the 'settings' button;
- Now, whenever you open any UI window such as the round change, points change, or settings, the game will pause automatically (Thanks: Alex);
- Short answers from players will now be displayed for at least 1.5 seconds. We noticed they were disappearing too quickly before;
- We've also fixed several issues related to Multiple Choice and Cat In Poke;
- If a player answers incorrectly, you'll notice a visual change in the stand – it becomes transparent.
We hope these changes enhance your gaming experience!
