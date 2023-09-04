 Skip to content

Party Quiz update for 4 September 2023

Update 0.15.1

Update 0.15.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now, when you're scrolling down the settings menu, it won't prevent you from selecting one of the settings tabs;
  • We've enhanced the usability of multiple choice questions. You can now switch between the input fields by using the Tab key;
  • You can now replay audio questions without any issues;
  • When you change the localization language, the selected voice will now change properly to match it;
  • We've added a 'Control game' button to the navigation panel, right alongside the 'settings' button;
  • Now, whenever you open any UI window such as the round change, points change, or settings, the game will pause automatically (Thanks: Alex);
  • Short answers from players will now be displayed for at least 1.5 seconds. We noticed they were disappearing too quickly before;
  • We've also fixed several issues related to Multiple Choice and Cat In Poke;
  • If a player answers incorrectly, you'll notice a visual change in the stand – it becomes transparent.

We hope these changes enhance your gaming experience!

Changed files in this update

