Sender update for 4 September 2023

Version 1.3 Update

Version 1.3 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quality of Life Improvements

  • You can now close the manual using the enter, return, and space keys.
  • The message that displays when quitting the game from the pause menu now reflects the time since last save even after full power loss.

Bug Fixes/Minor Patches

  • The full screen setting is now properly maintained if switching the monitor being played on.
  • The carrier no longer appears if resuming a saved game from the first generator.

