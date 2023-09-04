Version 1.3 Update

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Quality of Life Improvements
- You can now close the manual using the enter, return, and space keys.
- The message that displays when quitting the game from the pause menu now reflects the time since last save even after full power loss.
Bug Fixes/Minor Patches
- The full screen setting is now properly maintained if switching the monitor being played on.
- The carrier no longer appears if resuming a saved game from the first generator.
