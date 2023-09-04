Cosmos Update 2.2.6 - Enemies Of The Rift

Cosmic Rift Modifiers
Welcome Back Co-Pilot, We are happy to inform you that R&D have been working on a brand new Rift Infusion Cannon that allows us to directly modify the Cosmic Rift and siphon the power. Management want you drain these Cosmic Rifts of all their Energy and return alive this time.
Here's what we know so far:
- Cosmic Rifts can be modified by flying to the event horizon and selecting a Modifer for the Rift Infusion Cannon to focus on, Then stand back and watch collect the energy (Any kill anything that tries to stop you)
- Rift Modifiers get more powerful the more you choose the same modifier, but at a cost of consuming more Rift Energy
- There are over 120 different Rift Modifiers to find so expect some Chaos!
Changes to Base Gameplay
- Ensouled Co-Pilots have been replaced with "Enemies" which come in 10 different types, the harder and more powerful enemies can be found as more Rift Energy is consumed
- All Cosmic Echos have custom Rotation movement that goes from their previous rotation to the new rotation preventing the weird and hanky snapping that was seen before
- Majority of Cosmic Echos have had their arsenal updated and summon enemies as part of their ability set
- The intergalactic Merchant has stocked some new wares in the shop and with the new addition of GOLD as drops from enemies and the ability to Summon the Intergalactic Merchant via the Rift Modifier screen you can be guaranteed to be able to buy Items or Repair your starship at least once
- Multiple Artifacts and all Boons and Curses have had their Images updated to better match the effect
- Updated the Compendium with all the new Information, Please check out the new changes if you are unsure on specific mechanics
- All Cosmic Echo stats are now tracked, and on completion of a Cosmic Rift (Or Death) you can see how well you did for each fight
Other Changes/Upgrades
- Updated the visuals of the Cosmic Rift, Rift Border, Rift Opening and Rift closing particle animations
- Updated the Main Menu environment to use better lighting and added animations for entering/exiting the starship hanger
- Enabled Anti-Aliasing to prevent the hard edges made by all Voxel meshes
- Updated the Crosshair and Cursor customisation to show what the changes look like to the Cursor/Crosshair that is not currently being used
- The Railgun now no longer has a critical hit zone you have to watch but charges 25% faster and deals 10% more damage
- Weapon shots are now 100% Accurate by default
- Multiple Starships have been re-designed like our "Starfinder" Starship awarded to those who are willing to pay the price for this Foxy looking ship!
Artifacts Removed
Jar of Nano-bots
Gain a Bonus based on your current highest offensive stat
Gain 5 Random Items if your Summon Damage is Highest
Regenerate 50 Health if your Attack Damage is Highest
Gain 100 Maximum Health if your Ability Damage is Highest
Pinpoint Module
Weapon shots are 100% Accurate
Remote Backup
Call for backup and Summon a allied Co-Pilot ship to aid you in battle
Interplanetary Support
Call in Orbital Bombardment from outside the rift
Cluster Missile
Launch a Explosive missile that explodes randomly over its duration
Death Targeting System
Triggering Death Prevention grants increased critical hit chance and attack range for 10 Seconds
Backtrack
Stores the current location of the Ship, Reactivating the item teleports you back to the location
Omni-Prism
Using Blink has a 20% chance to restore a blink charge and a 10% change to restore all Blink Charges
Goro
Summon Goro to help you kill Cosmic Echos, He grants Items and Heals you when you kill a cosmic echo
Artifacts Added
Investment
+150 Gold
Stellar Flux Cannon
After scoring a critical hit, Stellar Flux Cannon emits shockwaves that damages nearby enemies
Reflective Shield
Upon Taking Damage, deal 100 damage to 5 random enemies
Infused Crystal
Killing an Enemy increases Max Health by 1
Delayed Reaction
Weapon shots take time to arm but travel much further
Cluster Mines
Deploy a cluster of Orbital Mines around the starship
Critical Collector
Critical Strikes have a 1% chance of generating Gold
Shattershot Barrage
Send out a barrage off missiles that shatter into mini hex missiles
Shock Nova
Killing an Enemy shocks and damages all nearby Enemies
Healix Rockets
Spawn homing rockets while your health is regenerating
Artifacts Updated
Ray Of Light
Now your able to shoot the Ray OF Light to deal AOE damage
Form a solid ball of plasma, Shooting the Plasma projects a wave of energy
Gray Fruit
This changes allows for a random but fan way to cycle Active Artifacts
Gain a Random stat and Gain a new Active item with full charges
Augment Updates
Liquid Cooling >> Data Transfer
This Augment has been under preforming and has been changed to do something a little more fancy and reactive, and now with the power levels of Hero Augments this matches the others in the same category. Also anyone who is a fan of the Headhunter in Path Of Exile would enjoy this Augment :D
Killing an enemy grants a random stat modifier for 20 seconds
Bugs Fixed
- Fixed a Crash in which collecting 30 or more Artifacts would cause a stack overflow and crash the game
- Fixed a bug in the Starship Hanger when hovering the Starship wings would not show the preview mesh
- Fixed an Issue with Health Artifacts not spawning on Medium/Large Rifts
- Fixed a rotation issue with the M3CH Golden Echo causing it to fly outside of the rift and become unkillable
- Fixed errors with the Weapons not showing the right mesh when equipping a new weapon and the Emissive core was misaligned
- Fixed errors with multiple boss attacks using play sound 2D instead of location based causing for global Sounds taking priority over player sounds
- Fixed multiple bosses not having contact damage enabled
