Cosmos Update 2.2.6 - Enemies Of The Rift

Cosmic Rift Modifiers

Welcome Back Co-Pilot, We are happy to inform you that R&D have been working on a brand new Rift Infusion Cannon that allows us to directly modify the Cosmic Rift and siphon the power. Management want you drain these Cosmic Rifts of all their Energy and return alive this time.

Here's what we know so far:

Cosmic Rifts can be modified by flying to the event horizon and selecting a Modifer for the Rift Infusion Cannon to focus on, Then stand back and watch collect the energy (Any kill anything that tries to stop you)

Rift Modifiers get more powerful the more you choose the same modifier, but at a cost of consuming more Rift Energy

There are over 120 different Rift Modifiers to find so expect some Chaos!



Changes to Base Gameplay

Ensouled Co-Pilots have been replaced with "Enemies" which come in 10 different types, the harder and more powerful enemies can be found as more Rift Energy is consumed

All Cosmic Echos have custom Rotation movement that goes from their previous rotation to the new rotation preventing the weird and hanky snapping that was seen before

Majority of Cosmic Echos have had their arsenal updated and summon enemies as part of their ability set

The intergalactic Merchant has stocked some new wares in the shop and with the new addition of GOLD as drops from enemies and the ability to Summon the Intergalactic Merchant via the Rift Modifier screen you can be guaranteed to be able to buy Items or Repair your starship at least once

Multiple Artifacts and all Boons and Curses have had their Images updated to better match the effect

Updated the Compendium with all the new Information, Please check out the new changes if you are unsure on specific mechanics

All Cosmic Echo stats are now tracked, and on completion of a Cosmic Rift (Or Death) you can see how well you did for each fight



Other Changes/Upgrades

Updated the visuals of the Cosmic Rift, Rift Border, Rift Opening and Rift closing particle animations

Updated the Main Menu environment to use better lighting and added animations for entering/exiting the starship hanger

Enabled Anti-Aliasing to prevent the hard edges made by all Voxel meshes

Updated the Crosshair and Cursor customisation to show what the changes look like to the Cursor/Crosshair that is not currently being used

The Railgun now no longer has a critical hit zone you have to watch but charges 25% faster and deals 10% more damage

Weapon shots are now 100% Accurate by default

Multiple Starships have been re-designed like our "Starfinder" Starship awarded to those who are willing to pay the price for this Foxy looking ship!



Artifacts Removed

Jar of Nano-bots

Gain a Bonus based on your current highest offensive stat

Gain 5 Random Items if your Summon Damage is Highest

Regenerate 50 Health if your Attack Damage is Highest

Gain 100 Maximum Health if your Ability Damage is Highest

Pinpoint Module

Weapon shots are 100% Accurate

Remote Backup

Call for backup and Summon a allied Co-Pilot ship to aid you in battle

Interplanetary Support

Call in Orbital Bombardment from outside the rift

Cluster Missile

Launch a Explosive missile that explodes randomly over its duration

Death Targeting System

Triggering Death Prevention grants increased critical hit chance and attack range for 10 Seconds

Backtrack

Stores the current location of the Ship, Reactivating the item teleports you back to the location

Omni-Prism

Using Blink has a 20% chance to restore a blink charge and a 10% change to restore all Blink Charges

Goro

Summon Goro to help you kill Cosmic Echos, He grants Items and Heals you when you kill a cosmic echo

Artifacts Added

Investment

+150 Gold

Stellar Flux Cannon

After scoring a critical hit, Stellar Flux Cannon emits shockwaves that damages nearby enemies

Reflective Shield

Upon Taking Damage, deal 100 damage to 5 random enemies

Infused Crystal

Killing an Enemy increases Max Health by 1

Delayed Reaction

Weapon shots take time to arm but travel much further

Cluster Mines

Deploy a cluster of Orbital Mines around the starship

Critical Collector

Critical Strikes have a 1% chance of generating Gold

Shattershot Barrage

Send out a barrage off missiles that shatter into mini hex missiles

Shock Nova

Killing an Enemy shocks and damages all nearby Enemies

Healix Rockets

Spawn homing rockets while your health is regenerating

Ray Of Light

Now your able to shoot the Ray OF Light to deal AOE damage

Form a solid ball of plasma, Shooting the Plasma projects a wave of energy

Gray Fruit

This changes allows for a random but fan way to cycle Active Artifacts

Gain a Random stat and Gain a new Active item with full charges

Liquid Cooling >> Data Transfer

This Augment has been under preforming and has been changed to do something a little more fancy and reactive, and now with the power levels of Hero Augments this matches the others in the same category. Also anyone who is a fan of the Headhunter in Path Of Exile would enjoy this Augment :D

Killing an enemy grants a random stat modifier for 20 seconds

