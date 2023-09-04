 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wirewalker Playtest update for 4 September 2023

Playtest build update - September 4, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12108003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wirewalker Playtest has been updated to build 12108003.

This build increases the player health points to help with the game progress.

Changes:

  • Boost the vitality of the player by 5X
  • Minor map tweaks

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2552141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link