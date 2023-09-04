Playtest build update - September 4, 2023

Wirewalker Playtest has been updated to build 12108003.
This build increases the player health points to help with the game progress.
Changes:
- Boost the vitality of the player by 5X
- Minor map tweaks
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Wirewalker Playtest has been updated to build 12108003.
This build increases the player health points to help with the game progress.
Changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update