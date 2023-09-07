Players asked for it!

This update has many player-requested features added:

"Screen Effects" can be added to adjust the visual look of areas in custom levels.

Challenges have been added to the Classic JellyCar 1 levels.

Multiple replays / custom levels can be deleted at once now.

"Out of Bounds" objects can be created in the level editor.

"Pins" can connect objects in the level editor.

Custom objects can now be made into "Cheese" blocks in the editor.

Many other fixes and improvements.