 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Akumi Wars Playtest update for 4 September 2023

Akumi Wars 0.0.13 – Zone 6: Vermis - Backer Build

Share · View all patches · Build 12107918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Updates:

• Softlock bug for hero choices fixed.
• Placeholder video of Akumi on her phone with Drone in title the screen. We will now be able to import animated videos clips through out some cutscenes to tell stories.
• Heroes in your inventory now gain a percentage of experience from battles. We noticed heroes would quickly become a chore to level if not played and became under-leveled. Heroes must always be ready and train even when not on a mission.
• Many bosses and enemy encounters have been balanced and nerfed. The difficulty spike was too punishing.
• Discord grammar fixes completed.
• Added Zarthong skin to Bounty Hunter skin set.

Almost to the finish line! Updates on launch coming!

Onwards and Upwards!
-Akumi Wars Team

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2012711 Depot 2012711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link