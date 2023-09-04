Akumi Wars 0.0.13 – Zone 6: Vermis - Backer Build

Updates:
• Softlock bug for hero choices fixed.
• Placeholder video of Akumi on her phone with Drone in title the screen. We will now be able to import animated videos clips through out some cutscenes to tell stories.
• Heroes in your inventory now gain a percentage of experience from battles. We noticed heroes would quickly become a chore to level if not played and became under-leveled. Heroes must always be ready and train even when not on a mission.
• Many bosses and enemy encounters have been balanced and nerfed. The difficulty spike was too punishing.
• Discord grammar fixes completed.
• Added Zarthong skin to Bounty Hunter skin set.
Almost to the finish line! Updates on launch coming!
Onwards and Upwards!
-Akumi Wars Team
Changed files in this update