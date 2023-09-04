Akumi Wars 0.0.13 – Zone 6: Vermis - Backer Build

• Softlock bug for hero choices fixed.

• Placeholder video of Akumi on her phone with Drone in title the screen. We will now be able to import animated videos clips through out some cutscenes to tell stories.

• Heroes in your inventory now gain a percentage of experience from battles. We noticed heroes would quickly become a chore to level if not played and became under-leveled. Heroes must always be ready and train even when not on a mission.

• Many bosses and enemy encounters have been balanced and nerfed. The difficulty spike was too punishing.

• Discord grammar fixes completed.

• Added Zarthong skin to Bounty Hunter skin set.

Almost to the finish line! Updates on launch coming!

Onwards and Upwards!

-Akumi Wars Team