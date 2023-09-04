Version 0.40.7

This update includes some changes to the save system that should help reduce save related issues. There have also been some minor performance improvements and two new settings you can turn off to improve performance in general.
- Save system reworked to make additional backups and point you towards backups in general if your main save gets eaten by steam or something
- Damage text now stacks when hitting rapidly instead of trying to show them individually
- New Show Enemy Lights and Show Projectile Lights settings, turning them off will help with performance
- Retrofit got a ? icon with some details
- Synth recipe time estimates now include the craft time reductions you get at certain levels (note it STILL is not fully accurate as your speeds will change)
- New setting “Synth Show All Time Estimates” that will put the time estimate for every level when you hover a recipe (find it on the Settings tab)
- Groundwork for next content patch
- Bosses should no longer occasionally spawn twice
- Minor loading improvements
- Fixes for various multi clicking bugs
- Fix for incorrect highest sector being saved for challenges (not retroactive)
- Minor text improvements and fixes
Changed files in this update