Version 0.40.7

This update includes some changes to the save system that should help reduce save related issues. There have also been some minor performance improvements and two new settings you can turn off to improve performance in general.

Save system reworked to make additional backups and point you towards backups in general if your main save gets eaten by steam or something

Damage text now stacks when hitting rapidly instead of trying to show them individually

New Show Enemy Lights and Show Projectile Lights settings, turning them off will help with performance

Retrofit got a ? icon with some details

Synth recipe time estimates now include the craft time reductions you get at certain levels (note it STILL is not fully accurate as your speeds will change)

New setting “Synth Show All Time Estimates” that will put the time estimate for every level when you hover a recipe (find it on the Settings tab)

Groundwork for next content patch

Bosses should no longer occasionally spawn twice

Minor loading improvements

Fixes for various multi clicking bugs

Fix for incorrect highest sector being saved for challenges (not retroactive)

Minor text improvements and fixes