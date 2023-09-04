 Skip to content

The Tenants update for 4 September 2023

The Tenants - Patch 1.2.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12107784

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you have trouble loading into the game, please check out this thread on the forums on how to access the experimental branch where we're testing a fix for that and let us know if it helped.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1009560/discussions/0/3821922030301313137/

General
  • Added a popup talking about the newest community event.
  • Added particles to missing pet pickups to make them more noticeable.
  • Increased the pet XP from pet interactions.
  • Fixed an issue where the phone would appear outside the screen for some users.
  • Fixed a few issues related to spawning pets.
  • Fixed an issue with pet needs being fulfilled incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue with the wrong tenant reply to the player's negative response on helping with the Heating Damage event.
  • Fixed the pet job at Clover Drive 654.
  • Fixed a few issues related to the Missing Pet event.
  • Fixed an issue with the dog jumping through the hoop pet action.

The Tenants Content Depot 1009561
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2255330
