The Tenants - Patch 1.2.6

If you have trouble loading into the game, please check out this thread on the forums on how to access the experimental branch where we're testing a fix for that and let us know if it helped.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1009560/discussions/0/3821922030301313137/
General
- Added a popup talking about the newest community event.
- Added particles to missing pet pickups to make them more noticeable.
- Increased the pet XP from pet interactions.
- Fixed an issue where the phone would appear outside the screen for some users.
- Fixed a few issues related to spawning pets.
- Fixed an issue with pet needs being fulfilled incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue with the wrong tenant reply to the player's negative response on helping with the Heating Damage event.
- Fixed the pet job at Clover Drive 654.
- Fixed a few issues related to the Missing Pet event.
- Fixed an issue with the dog jumping through the hoop pet action.
Changed files in this update