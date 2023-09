Share · View all patches · Build 12107759 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 21:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Appologies, the cloud save launch did not go well.

We encountered some problems with the uploading process, but we have implemented some temporary fixes to restore the functionality as soon as possible.

We will work on improving the cloud save feature in the future. :(

We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this issue.