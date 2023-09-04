Kingdoms Rise and Fall 0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12107747 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 20:26:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Performance and Optimization:

Tons of crashes where happening for multitude of reasons mostly doing with the way maps worked. We have addressed and fixed many of these issues.

We've tackled several performance issues, including game slowdown on larger maps and with more AI.

To optimize gameplay, we've reduced map sizes and implemented model caching.

AI decision-making has been streamlined for better resource utilization and overall game performance.

Reduced Loading Times:

Expect shorter loading times thanks to map reconstruction and various optimizations.

AI Improvements:

The AI has undergone significant enhancements, focusing on research, unit training, and strategic map exploration.

Early-game AI prioritizes defense and resource development before launching aggressive maneuvers in later stages.

When AI attacks, it deploys 70-85% of its military randomly, reserving the rest for defense.

Gameplay Enhancements:

Much less and random environment effects such as disease, general unrest, and storms.

Camera functionality is improved, offering a better view at normal height and during zoom.

The fog of war is now darker for a more distinct map appearance.

Animal behavior issues have been resolved, ensuring consistent and realistic in-game behavior.

Bug Fixes:

Knowledge center issues preventing age advancement have been resolved.

Placement problems for modern to mid-game buildings have been addressed.

Resource selection, particularly in forests, has been fixed.

Fishing spots have been added to most water tiles for resource collection.

Increased hit points for units, improved weapon accuracy, and lessened air deletions for extended battles.

Corrected resource icons and unit/building descriptions.

Map Enhancements:

Smaller map sizes have been introduced for a more intimate and optimized gameplay experience.

New maps, units, and buildings have been added to diversify gameplay.

What is to come:

More maps! Earth map, Europe, and North America coming by the middle of September!

Multiplayer fixes: Sadly we are still having issues with multiplayer and being able to connect and find or host matches. At the moment this is our main focused and once this is resolved hopefully in the next few days or so everyone will be able to play multiplayer easily. This may come in a hotfix or part of the larger update in the middle of September.

Different Types of AI: Harder AI more defensive or aggressive ones which you can choose from in the lobby.

Campaign Mode/Conquer The World: A mode where you will play on a global scale. Turn base unit movements and such on a map and when encountering another faction you will engage in the normal RTS gameplay we have.

Workshop and Mod Supports, Steam Achievements, and Matchmaking.

More Techs/Government Systems and Modern Units.

We're committed to enhancing your Kingdom Rise and Fall experience, and we look forward to your continued support. Thank you for joining us on this exciting journey!