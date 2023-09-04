Small QOL patch and Chinese version patched

修复中文版本的补丁。
您现在可以重命名您的军队
当地民兵现在可以动员并保卫自己的地区，抵御小型袭击团体。
Chinese version has been debugged.
You can now rename your armies
Local militias may now mobilize and defend their districts against small raiding parties.
