 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rise Of The White Sun update for 4 September 2023

Small QOL patch and Chinese version patched

Share · View all patches · Build 12107661 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

修复中文版本的补丁。

您现在可以重命名您的军队
当地民兵现在可以动员并保卫自己的地区，抵御小型袭击团体。

Chinese version has been debugged.

You can now rename your armies
Local militias may now mobilize and defend their districts against small raiding parties.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1189101 Depot 1189101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link