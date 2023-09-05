Hooligans and Modding Fix

Fixed issue with Mod Saves. Now should properly save and use changes in Mod Editor.

Added a "Loading..." pop-up when clicking team editor since load times for custom images can take a while.

Added check for custom image sizes. Game should no longer crash if the wrong sized logo is in the logo folder.

Added "Hooligans" to the game. Hooligans now are the replacements when a team drops below 17 living players.

Hooligan description: "A team desperate for players grabs these crazy fans from the stands! Hooligans start with poor ratings but do get an automatic team training event at the end of the season."

Hooligans have very random looks and all new strange hair colors.