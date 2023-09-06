Patch #5 (Version 0.4.18)

Hey Colonists!
We're back with another patch with tons of improvements and some bug fixes!
Improvements
- Experimenting with an optimized loading method to improve start-up loading times (especially for Steam Deck).
- Character name no longer appears as "Player" in dialogue.
Bug Fixes
- Game should no longer get stuck after the holo-fire cutscene.
- Player Customization options save and load correctly now
- Fix for player character customization loading. Defaults should show for less time if at all.
- Player character animations should freeze after customization less often.
- Colony Food Supply no longer gives a new request if completed early.
- Omni-OS main menu no longer shows code snippets
- Individual ores are no longer more expensive then ingots
- Green Tea now takes damage when it is not watered
Known Issues
- Game will appear to become briefly non-responsive when first loading, this is due to loading optimizations and is not a crash.
- Character customization may briefly revert and animations freeze while loading in animations and shaders.
Follow us on our socials and join the amazing community in our Discord to share your feedback and thoughts as well as any issues you come across.
Tiktok - new!
Instagram
Facebook
Reddit
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1465550/One_Lonely_Outpost/
Changed files in this update