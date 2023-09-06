Patch #5 (Version 0.4.18)

Hey Colonists!

We're back with another patch with tons of improvements and some bug fixes!

Improvements

Experimenting with an optimized loading method to improve start-up loading times (especially for Steam Deck).

Character name no longer appears as "Player" in dialogue.

Bug Fixes

Game should no longer get stuck after the holo-fire cutscene.

Player Customization options save and load correctly now

Fix for player character customization loading. Defaults should show for less time if at all.

Player character animations should freeze after customization less often.

Colony Food Supply no longer gives a new request if completed early.

Omni-OS main menu no longer shows code snippets

Individual ores are no longer more expensive then ingots

Green Tea now takes damage when it is not watered

Known Issues

Game will appear to become briefly non-responsive when first loading, this is due to loading optimizations and is not a crash.

Character customization may briefly revert and animations freeze while loading in animations and shaders.

