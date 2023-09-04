Major Update: ‘Advanced Building’ patch is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12107444 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Builders!

We are excited to announce that the 5th major update for Kingdoms Reborn - Advanced Building is now live! Use these large versions of production buildings in the ‘Advanced Buildings’ update.

Large buildings are twice the original size with expanded production capacity, each with their own bonus, assisting you in optimizing your city's production capacity.

The Advanced Building Upgrades

Place down four normal production buildings after Middle Age to unlock Advanced Buildings!

Advanced Charcoal Burner

Advanced Bakery

Advanced Winery

Advanced Mead Maker

Advanced Tailor

Advanced Sake Brewery

Advanced Bonsai Nursery

And many more Advanced buildings for you to unlock!

UI Revamped

The main menu UI elements have also been updated as part of this update.



QOL Improvements

Bug Fixes: Many major and minor bugs have been fixed.

Miscellaneous Crash Fixes

Midweek Deal and Upcoming Regional Price Increase

As part of this update, the game is also on sale for 20% as part of Steam Midweek Deal until September 11th - making now a perfect opportunity to pick the game up!

Following this sale, the regional pricing for Kingdoms Reborn will be adjusted to align with Steam's recommended pricing affecting few regions. We want to give everyone a heads-up to take advantage of the current lower price before September 11th.

Thank you everyone, hope you enjoy the new update :)

Kingdoms Reborn Team