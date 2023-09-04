Update 0.3.15: Leaderboard and tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 12107410 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 20:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Riders,

Added Global Leaderboard which renders your Rank in ‘Cosmo Rider’ guild. It renders your Latest, the Best records and records of the nearest opponents. You may access it within the Game-Over dialog:



Also, in this Update:

Re-balance Guns to fix gaps in DPS:

Shotgun: Spread +30% and set 3 pellets per shot in stock. Add Extra-Pellets modification;

Add ExtraBullet mod for MiniGun and NapalmGun. Now basic MiniGun is quite not bad;

Slightly nerf damage or reloading time on other Guns;

Fix: when install two guns of the same Type then use the best available Rarity level from Player Inventory;