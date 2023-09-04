 Skip to content

Midnight Monitor: Anomaly Watch update for 4 September 2023

0.9.8.2 (Basement Changes)

4 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There is an issue reported by a small number of players where their Stats menu fails to populate - Please email viexigames@gmail.com or join the Official Discord server to report this issue if you are affected

https://discord.gg/fPXs5YfBHH

Patch Notes:
  • Improved Basement layout in the Modern House level, making it easier to spot and report changes
  • New anomalies added to Basement in Modern House
  • Improved "Curated Anomalies" algorithm to increase randomness of anomalies whilst still ensuring a promised variety of all anomaly types
  • Various bug fixes and improvements

