0.9.8.2 (Basement Changes)

There is an issue reported by a small number of players where their Stats menu fails to populate - Please email viexigames@gmail.com or join the Official Discord server to report this issue if you are affected
Patch Notes:
- Improved Basement layout in the Modern House level, making it easier to spot and report changes
- New anomalies added to Basement in Modern House
- Improved "Curated Anomalies" algorithm to increase randomness of anomalies whilst still ensuring a promised variety of all anomaly types
- Various bug fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update