Share · View all patches · Build 12107370 · Last edited 4 September 2023 – 19:09:22 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here's to all VR players: you have A COUPLE OF HOURS LEFT to claim your VR Passes!

Note: you can only get a VR Pass if you verify yourself as a VR player.

⚡The Claim form will be closed at 11.59 PM EST TODAY!⚡

Hurry 👉 https://lp.bossfighters.game/vr-pass-new