Glorious Storm big update. The version 1.4 is now available

Glorious storm has been completely updated this time.

The objective now is to offer a game without bug, with a focus on the graphism and the gameplay.

Most of the modifications are esthetical.

The bug of the battle menu has been solved: The button return to main menu and return to War cabinet has been removed.

The general name tend to dissapear after a battle. Now, it will be saved everytime.

Every battle map landscape have been renewed and refurbish totally. They are bigger and beautiful.

The light has been reworked so now you won't have a surplus of shadows. The game will be clearer and easier to look at.

The interface has been refurbished for every UI that the player may encountered. They are easier to read.

A new button has been added in the main menu: Sounds settings.

A new culling system will improve the performance of the game and enable more units to appear in the screen.

2 trailers are added to the store page and will enable the visitors and to potential buyers to have a better idea of Glorious Storm.

I hope all those changes will convince you of the big potential of the game.

Have fun with it!

The best and only Dev