Photon Engineer update for 4 September 2023

Update 1.2: improved game graphics

Build 12107363

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The big change in this update is the improvement of the game graphics. A lot of textures have been enhanced, and new 3D models have been added.

Release notes (v1.2.0):

  • The game's graphics have been enhanced with new textures and new 3D models
  • A new setting option has been added: rendering scale
  • Platform 12: sliding puzzle has been simplified (according to the anonymous statistics, the puzzle was too complex)
  • Fixed a bug where copying and pasting line breaks didn't work in input fields
  • Increased the thickness of some windows to prevent the character from passing through them during intense physical collisions
  • Technical update: when the Steam API cannot be loaded, the game is now still playable
  • Technical update: migrated from the GLFW to SDL library

