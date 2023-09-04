Update 1.2: improved game graphics

The big change in this update is the improvement of the game graphics. A lot of textures have been enhanced, and new 3D models have been added.
Release notes (v1.2.0):
- The game's graphics have been enhanced with new textures and new 3D models
- A new setting option has been added: rendering scale
- Platform 12: sliding puzzle has been simplified (according to the anonymous statistics, the puzzle was too complex)
- Fixed a bug where copying and pasting line breaks didn't work in input fields
- Increased the thickness of some windows to prevent the character from passing through them during intense physical collisions
- Technical update: when the Steam API cannot be loaded, the game is now still playable
- Technical update: migrated from the GLFW to SDL library
Changed files in this update