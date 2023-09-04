Boss Rebalance, Might of the Divine Rebalance

ITEMS

Might of the Divine

Spawned hammers now deal 50% damage.

Spawned hammers no longer benefit from Heightened Spell or Ultimate Arcanum.

Dev Note: Because of the way Divine Hammer scales (85% of Primary Weapon damage), the hammers spawned by this 2H weapon were twice as strong as the skill is intended to be. They should now be more or less equal to a normal cast.

ENEMIES

Sand Golem Boss

Reduced AoE damage by 50%

Dev note: This attack had an unintended multiplier of 1.5x to the damage, so 30% this reduction is just bringing it down to where it should have been. The other 20% is due to how difficult this attack can be to avoid and wanting the melee attacks to be more punishing to get hit by.

Crystal Golem Boss

Reduced 1 Hand Slam damage by 35%

Reduced 2 Hand Slam damage by 40%