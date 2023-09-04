Small hotfix patch based on player feedback. I am aware of an issue where the game sometimes crashes after a run. If you are seeing this bug please reach out to me on Discord as I could use some help figuring out what is causing the crash.

Fixed the "Tis But A Scratch" achievement so it will correctly be unlocked when a player wins a game and take at least 1000 damage. There was a bug where the game was looking for exactly 1000 damage

Ancient Elite Skull explosions now deals 50% of the elites health instead of 100%

Made the button text smaller for the Reset Progress and Reset Records buttons