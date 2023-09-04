Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with True Penitent reactive damage effect that was causing an inconsistent behavior
- Fixed scene transition issues
- Fixed a couple of animation issues that were causing instability
- Fixed a VFX issue that was causing instability
- Fixed a glitch where counterattacking the Noxious Doc would spawn a green smoke cloud
- Fixed a VFX issue that was breaking the speed line effect
- Fixed a couple of camera tracking issues
- Fixed some instabilities
Improvements
- Added health bar to gameover screen
