Beneath Oresa update for 4 September 2023

0.7.11

0.7.11

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with True Penitent reactive damage effect that was causing an inconsistent behavior
  • Fixed scene transition issues
  • Fixed a couple of animation issues that were causing instability
  • Fixed a VFX issue that was causing instability
  • Fixed a glitch where counterattacking the Noxious Doc would spawn a green smoke cloud
  • Fixed a VFX issue that was breaking the speed line effect
  • Fixed a couple of camera tracking issues
  • Fixed some instabilities

Improvements

  • Added health bar to gameover screen

